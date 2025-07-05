India produced a top batting performance in the India vs England second Test 2025 at Edgbaston. They scored an aggregate of 1014 runs across the two innings where Shubman Gill alone scored an excess of 400 runs. Gill scored a double century in the first innings and a 161 in the second innings. When Gill was batting during the Day 4 of the Test match, Harry Brook tried to put him off saying '450 declare? Shubman it's raining tomorrow, half day, afternoon it is raining.' In response Gill said 'Bad luck for us'. Fans were excited to see two of the stars bantering with each other and made the video viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Sends His Bat Flying! Star Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter Loses Grip of His Willow While Trying to Hit Boundary During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Harry Brook Engages in Fun Banter With Shubman Gill

Fancy a declaration, skipper? 😏 #HarryBrook's playful banter with #ShubmanGill had everyone in splits — Trying to charm the Indian captain into a cheeky call? 😂#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 4 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar ➡ https://t.co/2wT1UwEcdi pic.twitter.com/xTJJYhAGRk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2025

