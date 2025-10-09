India women's national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh completed her 1000 runs in women's ODI cricket. The right-handed batter accomplished this glorious feat during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the South Africa women's national cricket team on Friday, October 9. During the IND-W vs SA-W match, Richa Ghosh played a fantastic knock of 94 runs off 77 deliveries, including 11 fours and four sixes. The star batter stitched a crucial 88-run stand for the eighth wicket with Sneh Rana to help India reach 251 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur Wicket Video: Watch Marizanne Kapp Take Superb Low Catch on Chloe Tyron's Delivery To Dismiss India Captain During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Richa Ghosh Completes 1000 Runs in WODIs

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Women). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)