India women's national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur had a poor outing with the bat during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the South Africa women's national cricket team on Friday, October 9. Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for nine runs by left-arm spinner Chloe Tyron during the 25th over of the India Women's innings. South Africa Women's fielder Marizanne Kapp took a stunning low catch at the backward point region to remove the Indian captain. Harleen Deol Wicket Video: Watch Nonkululeko Mlaba Castle Indian Batter With Stunning Delivery During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Chloe Tyron Gets Rid of Harmanpreet Kaur

Chloe Tryon gets rid of Harmanpreet Kaur as South Africa tighten the screws 😯#CWC25#INDvSA | Watch now 🎥⬇️https://t.co/eGFpUwP0du — ICC (@ICC) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)