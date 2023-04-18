After being put into bat first, Mumbai Indians fielded their initial lineup with one extra batter. hence immediately in the innings break they bring in their leading fast bowler Riley Merdith replacing their star batter Tilak Varma who played a strong cameo in the first innings. Sunrisers Hyderbad held back their impact player sub to use according to situation and brought in an extra batter in Abdul Samad replacing T Natarajan who was expensive in the first innings.

Riley Meredith Introduced As Impact Player For MI

Abdul Samad Introduced As Impact Player For SRH

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)