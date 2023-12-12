Rinku Singh has played a terrific knock at Gqeberha in the IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023 scoring a stunning half-century which is also is maiden fifty. After his fifty, he accelerated to take India's total to a strong place and hit Aiden Markram for two massive sixes. He hit the second six to Aiden Markram coming down the track straight over the bowlers head. Later a journalist shared a picture showing that Rinku's six had so much power in it, the media box glass got shattered. The picture of the broken media box glass went viral in no time. Rinku Singh Scores Maiden Half-Century in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023.

Rinku Singh's Straight Six to Aiden Markam

#AidenMarkram brought himself on in the penultimate over, and #RinkuSingh made him pay with back-to-back maximums 🔥 Rinku has brought his A-game to South Africa! Tune-in to the 2nd #SAvIND T20I LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/HiibVjyuZH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2023

That Rinku SIX just landed in the media box. pic.twitter.com/fwAXKUUvD1 — Rajal Arora (@RajalArora) December 12, 2023

