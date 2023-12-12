Rinku Singh Scores Maiden Half-Century in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023

Some lovely looking shots and Rinku Singh hits the gaps right and races away to his maiden half-century in just 30 deliveries.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 12, 2023 10:00 PM IST

Despite being reputed as the finisher, this time Rinku Singh takes out India from a crisis situation in the 2nd T20I against South Africa and also scores a half-century. India lost a few wickets early and Rinku Singh stitched partnerships alongside Suryakumar Yadav and the Jitesh Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja to take out India from a position of trouble. Suryakumar Yadav Completes 2000 Runs in T20 Internationals, Becomes Fastest Cricketer By Balls to Achieve Feat During IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023.

Rinku Singh Scores Maiden Half-Century in T20Is

Currency Price Change

