A hilarious and fun-loving moment was caught live during the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match when LSG captain and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant pushed his Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav, making Kuldeep fall on the pitch, soon after the latter missed the ball while batting. Soon after pushing Kuldeep Yadav outside the crease, Rishabh Pant immediately took the ball he already grabbed and threw it towards the stump making the bails fall. Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav, two teammates in the India national cricket team are believed to be good friends. They were also previously caught in an on-field fun-loving banter during a domestic game, where Pant was seen urging Yadav to get out quickly. Rishabh Pant Memes Go Viral After He Misses Crucial Stumping In Last Over and DC Defeats LSG By 1 Wicket in Thrilling IPL 2025 Encounter.

Rishabh Pant Pushing Kuldeep Yadav:

