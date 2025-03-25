Lucknow Super Giant started their IPL 2025 campaign with a loss and so did Rishabh Pant's captaincy career with LSG. Despite LSG getting a good start with the bat, Pant could not carry it on as he was dismissed for a duck. After his dismissal LSG suffered a collapse. While defending 210, in the last over he had the opportunity to stump Mohit Sharma which would have ended the match and ensured a LSG victory, but he missed it and DC secured the victory. Fans took to social media to share funny memes on Pant and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka. Ashutosh Sharma's Sensational Knock Helps Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By 1 Wicket in Nail-Biting IPL 2025 Encounter.

Sanjiv Goenka Welcoming Rishabh Pant

Sanjiv Goenka welcoming Rishabh Pant after he missed stumping pic.twitter.com/AWAwOmWeFW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 24, 2025

Sanjiv Goenka After Rishabh Pant Missed Stumping

Sanjiv Goenka after Rishab Pant missed stumping: pic.twitter.com/vYNQNzwDKI — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) March 24, 2025

Pant Recreating This

Pant recreating this today, missed an easy stumping and run out 😭 pic.twitter.com/Mr3aQx8hiE — Beast (@Beast__07_) March 24, 2025

Rishabh Pant in the Press

Rishabh Pant in the press conference after losing the match to DC due to his missed stumping and 0(6):#IPL2025 #DCvsLSG #DCvLSG #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/N8s70zcm01 — Daneees (@CaseLameness) March 24, 2025

Meanwhile Leader Pant

Meanwhile Leader Pant While batting 6 ball Duck 🦆 While keeping missed match winning Easy Stumping 😂🤣pic.twitter.com/1vTgvyPty1 https://t.co/IEhzhEUoUY — 🔸 (@tarakStan999) March 24, 2025

Sanjiv Goenka Welcoming Rishabh Pant

Sanjiv Goenka welcoming Rishabh Pant after he missed stumping pic.twitter.com/brnCJDFm2v — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) March 24, 2025

Sanjiv Goenka Waiting For Rishabh Pant

Sanjeev Goenka waiting for Rishabh Pant in the LSG dressing room. TBF Pant deserves this. Absolutely poor captaincy, then missed an easy stumping to seal the game. DC vs LSG. pic.twitter.com/GRXPdcyhfc — Cricket Memes & Stories (@Cricmemestories) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)