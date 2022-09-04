Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who was looking fine and dangerous against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash at Asia Cup 2022, failed to make a big score to his name after departing for 28 runs. Pak pacer Haris Rauf bowled a slower delivery which fooled Sharma who was trying to send the ball over the fielders for a boundary, but found Khushdil Shah instead who had to be extra careful to hold onto the ball. Sharma smashed two sixes and three fours in his blistering 28 off just 16 deliveries.

Watch Rohit Sharma Dismissal Video:

#RohitSharma out scored 28 of 16, played really well but could not capitalise it to make a big score today; #ViratKohli is inside the crease now. Hope he does well today and take India to a good winning score.#AsiaCup2022 #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/zMuhh2svRm — Sagar Lama (@BikeMyBuddy) September 4, 2022

