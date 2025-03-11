Rohit Sharma received a thunderous reception from fans as he arrived in Mumbai following India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title triumph. The 'Hitman' became just the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to clinch multiple ICC titles with India winning the Champions Trophy title for a record third time. A sea of fans had gathered at the Mumbai airport to welcome Rohit Sharma and they all cheered loudly, waving at him as he made his way into his car. Rohit Sharma also waved at the fans as security officials escorted him into his car. He was seen arriving at his house in Worli later on. ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai…’ Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Remark During Post-Match Press Conference Leaves Everyone in Splits After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Receives Rousing Reception After Arriving in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)