India national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma's hilarious remark to a journalist during the post-match press conference has gone viral on the social space after the Men in Blue sealed their third ICC Champions Trophy title. Rohit Sharma addressed the media, where he hilariously interacted with the journalist. In the viral video, Rohit hilariously remarked, "Kitna woh lagta hai yeh jeetne ke liye." Rohit Sharma became the third Indian skipper after MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly to lift the ICC Champions Trophy title. Sharma also became the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles. Rohit Sharma Returns to Mumbai After Leading Team India to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Victory (Watch Video).

Typical Rohit Sharma Reply

𝙍𝙤𝙝𝙞𝙩 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙖 𝙗𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙍𝙤𝙝𝙞𝙩 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙖! 😂🔥 From a swashbuckling knock to a fun press conference, the whole of India loved every bit of it! ❤️🇮🇳#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar #INDvNZ #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/MozFkTAkx6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 10, 2025

