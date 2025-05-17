India national cricket team ODI captain Rohit Sharma shared his feelings on the unveiling of a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, named after him. The legendary top-order batsman turned nostalgic, saying, "I remember those days when we used to come on train and just to get a glimpse of this stadium". Rohit Sharma also shared about his first visit at the Wankhede Stadium, when he was just aged just 15, to watch the stalwarts of Mumbai cricket play a Ranji Trophy match. The Hitman also thanked all the MCA members for thinking that Rohit Sharma "should' have a stand named after him. He also shared that he knows that the Rohit Sharma Stand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is "something that is going to be there forever. Forever, whether I exist or not". Rohit Sharma Stand Unveiled at Wankhede Stadium! Hitman's Parents Inaugurate Space at Iconic Venue in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Ceremony (See Pics and Video).

Rohit Sharma On A Stand Named After Him:

