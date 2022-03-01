Rohit Sharma's Twitter handle continued to be a topic of discussion as the Indian captain's account continued sharing confusing tweets. Earlier, fans were left worried as to whether Rohit's Twitter account was hacked or not after a series of cryptic tweets continued to be shared from his handle.

Here's One:

Cricket balls are edible…right? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)