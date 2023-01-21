Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) official Twitter account was hacked on Saturday, January 21, morning. The hacker apart from changing the display picture changed the profile name to 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' and posted NFT related tweets. The hacker also retweeted the NFT related content from other profiles. Fans and other Twitter users were quick to notice that the RCB account has been hacked. As of now, RCB hasn't removed the unwanted content from their profile. Interestingly, RCB posted a promotional video while its account was compromised.

RCB Twitter Hacked

RCB Twitter Handle Hacked

Account Hacked!

⚠️ Indian IPL team RCB account hacked & @BoredApeYC fake website is listed ❌Be careful ✅Always check link ❌Don't rush without checking Twitter handles 🙏 @BoredApeYC @yugalabs Team kindly check this and alert users ⚠️Still RCB Twitter is with #BAYC Title#dookeydash ❤️🔁 pic.twitter.com/KgmcoHzuBR — CryptoTelugu (@CryptoTeluguO) January 21, 2023

Video Posted By RCB

‘Bold is Fit’ is now ‘Hustle by RCB’. Our first home workout series is for all you amazing women. Presenting Superwoman, a 21-day workout program to help you get fitter while you go about conquering the world. Watch this space for launch dates..#PlayBold #HustleByRCB pic.twitter.com/U66HkHLrTe — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@RCBTweets) January 21, 2023

Screenshot of RCB's Twitter Account

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)