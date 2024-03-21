In a major development, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2024. Gaikwad, one of CSK's consistent performers in the past few years, has taken over the leadership role from MS Dhoni, one of IPL's most successful captains. Dhoni won five titles with CSK, the last of which came in 2023 when his side beat Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final in Ahmedabad. This decision can also hint that IPL 2024 might be Dhoni's last. CSK, the defending champions, begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22. IPL 2024: ‘MS Dhoni Is the One Pillar That Everyone Looks Up to at Chennai Super Kings’, Says Ex-Teammate Ambati Rayudu.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces MS Dhoni As CSK Captain

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: MS Dhoni hands over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. #WhistlePodu #Yellove — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2024

