Ruturaj Gaikwad steps on the occasion and scores a stunning half-century rescuing India from a spot of bother. After India lost a few early wickets, it was Gaikwad who steadied the innings alongside Suryakumar Yadav and then accelerated after Suryakumar's wicket to race on to his fourth T20I half-century in just 32 deliveries. Vintage! Suryakumar Yadav Hits Massive Six With His Classic Scoop Shot During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

subhead

Fifty for Ruturaj Gaikwad from 32 balls. - Back to back fifties for Rutu, he is back to his best - brilliant from the Vice Captain of India under pressure when they lost 2 quick wickets. pic.twitter.com/mXuQgpI1V6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)