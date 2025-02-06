Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are set to face off in the Qualifier 2 game of the South Africa T20 League 2025. The winner of this game will play MI Cape Town in the grand finale of the SA20 2025. Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Joburg Super Kings by 32 runs to earn a spot here, while Paarl Royals lost in Qualifier 1. The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network and will be available for viewing options on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options of the Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape game, which starts at 09:00 PM, fans can switch over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. 40-Year-Old Faf du Plessis Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Dismiss David Bedingham During Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2025 Eliminator Match (Watch Video)

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live:

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 - Qualifier 2 #PRvSEC 2 teams, 1 place at the #BetwaySA20 Final for the taking. It's going to be epic, don't miss out. 🎟️ at the stadium or from https://t.co/zvepCwAzuB Gates open at 14:30 for kids cricket on-field. pic.twitter.com/Mzqd434cqP — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)