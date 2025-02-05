40-year-old Faf du Plessis turned back time and plucked a stunning catch out of thin air during Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2025 Eliminator match to dismiss David Bedingham. Standing near the 30-yard circle, the Joburg Super Kings captain dived toward his right and caught David Bedingham's well-struck shot off Imran Tahir's bowling much to the jubilation of his teammates and fans present. Fans can find Plessis' catch below. Rashid Khan Becomes Top Wicket-Taker in T20 History, Achieves Feat During Mi Cape Town vs Paarl Royals SA20 2025 Qualifier One Clash.

Faf du Plessis' Faf-Tastic Catch

