Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shares a picture from his holiday trip at Goa along with two other Indian cricketing greats, Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh. Sachin, who is a big fan of Bollywood movies uses the famous movie Dil Chahta Hai's reference to depict the friendship among the trio. The movie starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Khanna in the lead roles promoted the strong relationship of friendship and the picture shared by the former Indian cricketer had made the fans take a dive into nostalgia.

Sachin Tendulkar Has 'Dil Chahta Hai' Moment in Goa

