For his exceptional knock of 82 runs from just 53 deliveries, star Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan has been awarded with the Man of the Match award for the GT vs RR IPL 2025 match. Opening the innings, Sai Sudharsan's 82-run knock came while hitting eight 4's and three 6's, at a dominant strike rate of 154.72. The knock helped Gujarat Titans post a massive 217/6 total. GT won the Indian Premier League 2025 match by 58 runs. GT vs RR Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals by 58 Runs in IPL 2025.

Sai Sudharsan Wins Man of the Match Award:

