Sai Sudharsan won the Player of the Match for his undefeated 62, which helped Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their IPL 2023 encounter on Tuesday, April 4. The left-hander weathered the storm early on after Gujarat Titans had lost early wickets in their pursuit of 163 and played a quality knock which came off 48 balls. The Tamil Nadu youngster also hit four fours and two sixes in his knock. Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals by Six Wickets; Sai Sudharsan, Bowlers Help Defending Champions Continue Winning Start in IPL 2023.

Sai Sudharsan Wins Player of the Match Award

A confident & match winning knock of 62*(48) by Sai Sudharsan makes the young Indian batter our 🔝 performer from the second innings of the #DCvGT clash in #TATAIPL 💪 A look at his batting summary 🔽 pic.twitter.com/c9BHrcXAN1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2023

