Young Sai Sudharsan scored his second IPL fifty as Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to continue their winning start to IPL 2023. The left-hander played the role of the anchor and held the innings together, with the explosive David Miller scoring a quickfire 31 off 16 deliveries. Earlier, Mohammed Shami (3/41), Rashid Khan (3/31) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) helped Gujarat Titans restrict Delhi Capitals to just 162/8. For Delhi, skipper David Warner top-scored with 37 runs. Rishabh Pant Meets BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Cheers for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 Match Against Gujarat Titans (Watch Videos).

DC vs GT Result

