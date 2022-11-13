Sam Curran was awarded as the player of the tournament for his brilliant performances throughout the T20 World Cup 2022. The English bowler took 13 wickets in the competition in six games. He also played a crucial role in the final finishing with fixtures of 3/12 as the Three Lions lifted the trophy.

Sam Curran, Player of the Tournament. ❤️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 13, 2022

