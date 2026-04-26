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Socially Cricket Sanju Samson Completes 5000 IPL Runs, Achieves Milestone During CSK vs GT Match After 8 IPL 2026 matches, Sanju Samson has amassed 308 runs, placing him in the top 10 for the Orange Cap race.

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Chennai Super Kings’ wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson surpassed the 5,000-run milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson achieved the feat during a high-stakes CSK vs GT IPL 2026 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, becoming the 10th player to reach this landmark in the history of the tournament. Samson, who joined the franchise in a notable transition period, reached the figure in his 182nd innings. After 8 IPL 2026 matches, he has amassed 308 runs, placing him in the top 10 for the Orange Cap race. You can find chennai super kings vs gujarat titans match scorecard here.

Sanju Samson Reaches Milestone

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).