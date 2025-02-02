Sanju Samson struck Jofra Archer for a six off the first ball of the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 on Sunday, February 2. The right-hander pulled the ball over the deep square leg boundary for a six off the very first delivery of the match and it amused all the India national cricket team fans at the Wankhede Stadium including Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The actor was seen applauding the shot as he enjoyed the fiery start by the Indian wicket-keeper batsman. Sanju Samson smashed Jofra Archer for 16 runs in the first over. Abhishek Sharma Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian Batsman, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 in Mumbai.

Watch Sanju Samson's First-Ball Six Draws Applause from Aamir Khan:

#SanjuSamson has just put one OUT OF THE GROUND! 💥🏏 What a strike! The crowd is on their feet! 📺 Start watching FREE on Disney+ Hotstar: https://t.co/ZbmCtFSvrx#INDvENGOnJioStar 👉 5th T20I LIVE NOW on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports! | #KhelAasmani pic.twitter.com/Rv49DfKDc0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 2, 2025

