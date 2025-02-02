India national cricket team's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma showed his class with the bat during the fifth T20I against the England national cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The stylish left-handed batter became the second-fastest cricketer to hit a T20I century for his country. Abhishek Sharma achieved this milestone in just 37 deliveries. Earlier, the Indian opener hammered his half-century in just 17 deliveries. The fastest T20I century for India is registered by Rohit Sharma in just 35 deliveries against Sri Lanka. Mukesh Ambani Lauds Abhishek Sharma After India Opener Smashes Half-Century off 17 Balls During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 (See Pic).

Magnificent Knock by Abhishek Sharma

🚨 37 BALL HUNDRED BY ABHISHEK SHARMA. 🚨 - The 2nd fastest ever for India after Rohit Sharma in T20is. 🤯🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/UIytOp28hP — Shivaaᴿᴱᴮᴱᴸᵂᴼᴼᴰ.... (@Shiva27_18) February 2, 2025

Big Moment for Abhishek Sharma!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)