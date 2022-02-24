Saurashtra and Odisha face each other in Elite Group D of the Ranji Trophy 2022 match. The match will begin at 09.30 am IST. This fixture would be available for live telecast on Star Sports channels. Fans can also live stream the game on the Disney+Hotstar app with a paid subscription.

Hi! You can stream Ranji Trophy 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar with a paid subscription. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)