Shreyas Iyer will be one of the players on whom there will be focus as Mumbai take on Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals on March 2. The Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu match will be played at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and it started at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of BCCI domestic competitions and Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2023-24 live telecast will be available on Sports18 Khel TV channel. Fans can also watch Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande Become Only Second Number 10 and 11 Pair in History of First-Class Cricket to Score Centuries, Achieve Feat in Mumbai vs Baroda Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarter-final.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu

It's down to the final four 🙌 Here are the semi-finalists of the IDFC FIRST Bank #RanjiTrophy! Which team are you rooting for 🤔 🗓️ 2nd March to 6th March 📺 JioCinema 💻📱 https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc pic.twitter.com/p4SVK6JglO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 27, 2024

