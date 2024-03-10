Mumbai and Vidarbha would lock horns in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final, starting Sunday, March 10. The Mumbai vs Vidarbha match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of India's domestic cricket and the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy final live telecast will be available on Sports18 1 HD TV channel. Fans can also watch the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final live streaming on the JioCinema app and website. Shardul Thakur Scores His Maiden First-Class Century, Achieves Feat During Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final

Presenting the finalists of the @IDFCFIRSTBank #RanjiTrophy 2023-24! 👏👏 Mumbai 🆚 Vidarbha 🗓️ 10th to 14th March 🏟️ Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai#Final | #MUMvVID Follow the match LIVE on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI App pic.twitter.com/gmnCSIeVBz — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 6, 2024

