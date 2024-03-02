Vidarbha lock horns in what can be expected to be a thrilling Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinal, on March 2. The match will be played at the VCA Stadium in Civil Lines, Nagpur and it started at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the domestic cricket competitions in India but unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch live telecast of the Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh semifinal on Sports18 TV channels. Fans can nonetheless, watch live streaming of the action for free on the JioCinema app and website. Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande Become Only Second Number 10 and 11 Pair in History of First-Class Cricket to Score Centuries, Achieve Feat in Mumbai vs Baroda Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarter-final.

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh

It's down to the final four 🙌 Here are the semi-finalists of the IDFC FIRST Bank #RanjiTrophy! Which team are you rooting for 🤔 🗓️ 2nd March to 6th March 📺 JioCinema 💻📱 https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc pic.twitter.com/p4SVK6JglO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 27, 2024

