India's U-19 women's team captain Shafali Verma was all smiles as she posed with the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 trophy, a day after winning it. ICC took to social media to share pictures of a happy Shafali Verma as she posed with joy holding the trophy in her hands. India defeated England comprehensively by seven wickets to win the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat and Parshavi Chopra in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Team of the Tournament.

Shafali Verma Poses with ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Trophy:

Shafali Verma is all smiles 😃 The skipper of the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup champions, India, poses with the prized possession 🏆 pic.twitter.com/h5IxgQcEaO — ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2023

