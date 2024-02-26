Shafali Verma returns back to form just in the second match of the WPL 2024 as she smashes her way to her first half-century of the second edition of the competition for Delhi Capitals and it comes against UP Warriorz. Chasing a small total of 120 runs, Shafali took on the UPW-W bowlers from the start and hit some crispy shots down the ground to score her fifty in just 36 deliveries. UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Innings Update: Radha Yadav, Marizanne Kapp Helps Delhi Capitals Restrict UP Warriorz On 119/9.

Shafali Verma Scores Her First Half-Century of WPL 2024

