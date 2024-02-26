UP Warriorz doesn't put up an inspiring display with the bat as they could only post a target 120 in front of Delhi Capitals after batting first in the game. Opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals created early pressure with the ball with Marizanne Kapp rattling the UPW-W top order. Radha Yadav thrived on the pressure as she ran through the middle order with only Shweta Sehrawat (45) able to put up some fight. Kapp and Radha shared 7 wickets amongst themselves and helped the Capitals to restrict UPW-W for 119/9. WPL 2024: Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail Guide Mumbai Indians to Five-Wicket Victory Over Gujarat Giants.

UPW-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

