Pakistani star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi achieves his 50th T20I wicket after Rilee Rossouw was caught off his ball in the Super-12 group 2 clash against South Africa. The left arm quick took his 49th wicket in the same game just in his previous over by dismissing Quinton de Kock.

'Shaheen Shah Afridi Achieves Feat during T20 World Cup Game Against South Africa'

Second wicket for Shaheen Shah Afridi 🔥 50 wickets for him in T20I 👏🏻 — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) November 3, 2022

