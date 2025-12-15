Star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had a forgettable outing in his debut match in the Big Bash League. Shaheen was picked up earlier by the Brisbane Heat in the draft and he made his debut against Melbourne Renegades away from home. He had big responsibilities on his shoulder as Spencer Johnson was ruled out of the BBL due to injury and he had to lead the attack. But it didn't go well for him as Shaheen conceded 43 runs in just 2.4 over and umpires had to remove him from the attack for bowling two waist-high no balls in one-over. It was a disappointing game for the star pacer. Mohammad Rizwan Wicket Video: Watch Star Pakistan Cricketer Get Dismissed Cheaply By Patrick Dooley During Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 Match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Removed From Attack By Umpires

Wow. On his BBL debut, Shaheen Afridi has been removed from the attack! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/IhDLsKFfJi — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BBL ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)