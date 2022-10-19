Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi engaged in a fun banter on Twitter after the former welcomed the left-arm pacer back into the Pakistan team. Shaheen Afridi made a return to the national side after a spell on the sidelines due to injury and made an instant impact, snaring two wickets in his four overs during the practice game between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Khan, taking to Twitter, shared a picture of Afridi looking at the cricket ball in his hands and wrote, "Kabhi mujhe bhi esay dekho jesay ball ko dekh rahe ho (Sometimes look at me the way you look at the ball)." Afridi in response, shared a picture of him and Khan where he is seen staring at him as he wrote, "Kuch keh rahe thay aap Shaddy?"

Here's How their Banter Went:

Shadab Khan's Welcome Message:

Kabhi mujhe bhi esay dekho jesay ball ko dekh rahe ho. Welcome back @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/4NguQ5HKQE — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 19, 2022

And Afridi's Response:

Kuch keh rahe thay aap Shaddy? 😇 pic.twitter.com/0erhJA0QuK — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 19, 2022

