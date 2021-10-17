Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals during his side's Round 1 match against Scotland at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 17. He now has 108 wickets as compared to former Sri Lanka pace bowler Lasith Malinga's 107.

