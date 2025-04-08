Shardul Thakur completed a significant milestone in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The star all-rounder completed 100 matches in the IPL. The 33-year-old achieved this feat ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2025 match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The star cricketer received a special "100" jersey from LSG mentor Zaheer Khan. Shardul has bagged more than 100 wickets in the IPL. The veteran all-rounder was unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, Thakur replaced an injured Mohsin Khan in the LSG. Thakur has become a match-winner with the ball for the Rishabh Pant-led LSG in the 2025 edition. IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of KKR vs LSG: Check Full Score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Cricket Match.

Memorable Moment for Shardul Thakur

