MI New York(MINY) are battling out against Texas Super Kings(TSK) in the Challenger clash of the inaugural season of Major League Cricket. TSK batted first and posted 158 runs. Then during the fifth over of New York's innings, Shayan Jahangir hammers Gerald Coetzee's 151 kph delivery for a 104 m six. Major League Cricket 2023: Washington Freedom Beats San Francisco Unicorns by 30 Runs

Shayan Jahangir Smashes Gerald Coetzee for 104 Metres Six

151 KMPH SENT PAST THE STANDS! Shayan Jahangir hits a 104 METER SIX on Gerald Coetzee! 3⃣3⃣/1⃣ (4.5) pic.twitter.com/KscFvBcXXS — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 29, 2023

