One of the most lethal and clutch all-rounders, Kieron Pollard, won his 17th T20 trophy, equalling Dwayne Bravo's record of most 20-over trophies (17), after MI New York clinched their second Major League Cricket title, beating Washington Freedom by five runs to lift the MLC 2025 cup. Pollard's list of T20 titles includes the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Champions League T20, and T20 World Cup, amongst others. In MLC 2025, Pollard played crucial knocks under pressure situations for MINY, including a 22-ball 47 in Challenger against Bravo's former side, Texas Super Kings. MI New York Win Major League Cricket 2025; Quinton de Kock Stars With 77-Run Knock as MINY Beat Washington Freedom by Five Runs to Reclaim MLC Title.

Kieron Pollard Draws Level With Dwayne Bravo

MOST T20 TROPHIES AS A PLAYER: Kieron Pollard - 17* Dwayne Bravo - 17#Cricket #MLC2025 pic.twitter.com/rNnnxwEAP8 — Rajesh Khichar (@imrajeshkhichar) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)