Following the loss in the Major League Cricket 2025 final match, Washington Freedom head coach and former Australia national cricket team great Ricky Ponting was spotted consoling his kids, who were crying after the defeat. In pictures posted by Peter Della Penna on X, Ricky Ponting can be seen hugging and consoling his kids, who were spotted crying after the loss in the MI New York vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 final match. Washington Freedom had lost the MLC final by a margin of just five runs, chasing a 180/7 total set by MINY. MLC Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Won Major League Cricket Tournament After MI New York Win 2025 Edition.

Ricky Ponting's Kids Spotted Crying After MLC Final Loss

There's always two sides to the final. As happy as Rushil Ugarkar was on the winning side for MINY, Washington Freedom coach Ricky Ponting had to put on his dad's hat to console his kids after the narrow loss and showed that there's always more to life than cricket. pic.twitter.com/gLDnBnuNjV — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) July 14, 2025

