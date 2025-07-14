In the Major League Cricket 2025 final match, MI New York emerged champions, reclaiming the trophy after the inaugural edition win in 2023. MI New York beat defending champions Washington Freedom by five runs in a thriller to clinch the MLC final match at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas. This was the third consecutive time when MINY reached the MLC 2025 grand finale, and they have emerged victorious twice. Quinton de Kock with a 77 off just 46 was instrumental with the bat for the winners during the MI New York vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 final match. Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard had gone out for a duck, but his superb catch in the second innings proved instrumental. Captain Nicholas Pooran & co claimed the win over Washington Freedom despite Rachin Ravindra scoring a 70. Trent Boult and Rushil Ugarkar picked two wickets each for MI New York. Kieron Pollard Wicket Video: Watch Veteran West Indies All-Rounder Get Out For A Duck During MI New York vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 Final Match.

MI New York Wins MLC Final 2025

