Shehzad Azam Rana, a Pakistani first-class cricketer, has died on September 30. The 36-year-old fast bowler suffered a horrific cardiac arrest before his death. He was the leading wicket taker for Islamabad in the 2017-18 Quiad-e-Azam Trophy with 26 wickets.

Shehzad Azam Rana Dies:

Sad & shocked 💔 to know about demise of Shehzad Rana. He was very talented & hardworking fast bowler. May Allah bless him jannah 🤲🏼. Condolences to his family & friends. Life is very unpredictable pic.twitter.com/vqjkIEAdY7 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 30, 2022

