Jos Buttler scored his maiden century of IPL 2024 in the RR vs RCB game and after 19 matches in the IPL 2024, the tournament saw two centurions on the same day with Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler reaching the milestone. This is Buttler's sixth century in the IPL. The star England batter reached his century in the last ball of RR innings when only one run was needed for his team to win. He was on 94 and hit a six to complete his century. Shimron Hetmyer, who was on the other end during that moment, celebrated in joy. Fans loved how the bonding between the RR teammates were and made the video viral on social media. IPL 2024: Jos Buttler Joins KL Rahul in Exclusive List After Scoring Century in 100th IPL Match During RR vs RCB Clash .

Shimton Hetmyer Celebrates in Joy As Jos Buttler Reaches His Century

4⃣ wins in 4⃣ matches for the @rajasthanroyals 🩷 And with that victory, the move to the 🔝 of the Points Table 😎💪 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/IqTifedScU#TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/cwrUr2vmJN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)