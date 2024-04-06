Jos Buttler sparkled with his sixth century in the Indian Premier League as he led Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 on April 6. The Englishman achieved this remarkable feat in his 100th IPL match and became only the second player to do so. The only other player who scored a century in his 100th IPL appearance is KL Rahul, who got to the three-figure mark for Lucknow Super Giants against Mumbai Indians in 2022. Buttler got to his hundred with a six, which helped Rajasthan Royals win the contest against RCB comfortably with five balls to spare. Jos Buttler's Century Helps Rajasthan Royals Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Six Wickets in IPL 2024; Virat Kohli's Hundred in Vain as RCB Suffer Fourth Defeat.

Jos Buttler Joins KL Rahul in Exclusive List

Hundred in hundredth IPL match: KL Rahul (LSG) v MI, 2022 Jos Buttler (RR) v RCB, TODAY#IPL2024 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 6, 2024

