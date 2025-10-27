Shreyas Iyer Health Update: Shreyas Iyer's health condition has had cricket fans worried after he sustained an injury to his rib cage during the recently-concluded IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. The Indian cricketer attempted to take Alex Carey's catch off Harshit Rana's bowling and had an awkward landing. He clutched his side and was in pain, leaving the field soon after. He had to be put in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) subsequently. But a latest health update, however, has stated that the Indian cricketer is out of the ICU and in a 'medically stable' condition. Shreyas Iyer Hospitalised Following Injury During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 Match, BCCI Medical Team Monitoring His Condition: Sources.

Shreyas Iyer Suffers Horrific Injury While Fielding

Shreyas SUPERMAN Iyer! 💪 Puts his body on the line for #TeamIndia and gets the much needed wicket. 🙌💙#AUSvIND 👉 3rd ODI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/0evPIuAfKW pic.twitter.com/LCXriNqYFy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2025

As per a report by Cricbuzz, Shreyas Iyer has been taken out of the ICU and he is under the monitoring of the team doctor. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had issued a statement on Shreyas Iyer's injury and stated that he was undergoing treatment and recovering well. "Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the BCCI statement for Shreyas Iyer's injury read. BCCI Says Shreyas Iyer Has Suffered ‘Laceration Injury to the Spleen’, Recovering Well.

BCCI Issues Health Update on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is said to have suffered from internal bleeding and it was subsequently confirmed by Team India's new ODI captain, Shubman Gil, that the 30-year-old was admitted to a hospital. PTI had reported that Shreyas Iyer had lost consciousness and fainted after he was taken to the dressing room and it has also come to light that the cricketer's family might fly to Sydney to check in on him. Shreyas Iyer, who was India's vice-captain in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, scored 72 runs in two matches and was not required to bat in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli guided Team India home by nine wickets in Sydney.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

