Shubman Gill became the second-youngest India captain to score a Test double century, achieving the feat during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston on July 3. The right-hander attained the 200-run mark in Test cricket for the very first time in his Test career and the India National Cricket Team Test captain got it at the age of 25 years and 298 days. He went Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored a double century as India captain when he was 25 years and 298 days old. The record for the youngest India captain to score a Test double century is held by MAK Pataudi, who had attained the 200-run mark in 1964 when he was 23 years and 39 days old. Shubman Gill Breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record of Highest Score by Indian Player in England in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Goes Past Sachin Tendulkar

Youngest Indian captain to score a double century in Test cricket: 23y 39d - MAK Pataudi vs England, Delhi, 1964 25y 298d - Shubman Gill vs England, Edgbaston, 2025* 26y 189d - Sachin Tendulkar vs New Zealand, Ahmedabad, 1999 27y 260d - Virat Kohli vs West Indies Norths, 2016 pic.twitter.com/Z6hfR749KG — GURMEET GILL 𝕏 (@GURmeetG9) July 3, 2025

