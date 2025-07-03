India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill shattered Sunil Gavaskar's 49-year-old record during the second Test against the England national cricket team at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill registered the highest score for India in England in Test cricket. Earlier, legendary Sunil Gavaskar had the record after scoring 221 runs during the Oval Test in 1979. The elite list also includes Rahul Dravid (217), Sachin Tendulkar (193), and Ravi Shastri (187). Shubman Gill Becomes Fifth Player To Score Double Centuries in ODI & Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Historic Milestone by Shubman Gill

Highest score for India in England in Tests 222* - Shubman Gill, Birmingham, 2025 221 - Sunil Gavaskar, The Oval, 1979 217 - Rahul Dravid, The Oval, 2002 193 - Sachin Tendulkar, Leeds, 2002 187 - Ravi Shastri, The Oval, 1990 pic.twitter.com/EJGFoIHmmi — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)