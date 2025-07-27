Shubman Gill was seen writhing in pain after he was struck by a fiery delivery from Ben Stokes during the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 on Sunday, July 27. This happened on the first ball of the 73rd over of the third innings of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 on Day 5 when the delivery by Ben Stokes bounced and caught Shubman Gill by surprise. The fiery delivery struck Shubman Gill, hitting him on his right hand and going on to strike his helmet as well, taking away a piece of it. The India National Cricket Team captain received medical attention on the field and was able to continue batting. Shubman Gill Joins Elite List of Captains Aggregating 700-Plus Runs in A Test Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Ben Stokes Fiery Delivery Hits Shubman Gill

