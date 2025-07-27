Shubman Gill continues to have one of the best series by an Indian batter as he completes 700 runs in the ongoing India vs England five-Test series. He had a brilliant run in Edgbaston where he scored a double century and in the fourth Test at Manchester, he is ready to give England a fight while India stays in the backfoot. Amid this, he joined an elite list of captains to have 700 runs aggregate in a series. The list includes Sir Don Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Graham Gooch and Graeme Smith. History! Shubman Gill Becomes First Asian To Hit 700 Test Runs in a Test Series in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Joins Elite List of Captains Aggregating 700-Plus Runs

7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in the series 💪 Shubman Gill joins a distinguished list of captains aggregating 700-plus runs in a Test series. alongside Sir Don Bradman (twice), Sir Garfield Sobers, Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Graham Gooch and Graeme Smith. pic.twitter.com/FiY7chEW5f — CricketAdda🇮🇳(Cricket Panchayat) (@Criktalks) July 27, 2025

